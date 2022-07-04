STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taron Egerton in talks with Marvel Studios to play 'Wolverine'

Taron Egerton is in talks with Kevin Feige and other Marvel Studio heads about stepping into the shoes of Hugh Jackman and playing Wolverine.

Published: 04th July 2022 10:07 AM

Taron Egerton

By Express News Service

The actor, who was recently seen in Rocketman, told The New York Times about his desire to pick up the character.

He said, “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully, if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

