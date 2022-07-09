STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DeWanda Wise joins Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman

DeWanda Wise, who was last seen alongside Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Dominion, has signed her next.

Published: 09th July 2022

DeWanda Wise

By Express News Service

DeWanda Wise, who was last seen alongside Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Dominion, has signed her next. She will be playing an important role in Chris Pine’s Poolman, which already has Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as a part of the cast.

He also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ian Gotler (Doula, My Heroes Were Cowboys). They have worked with each other in the past in two 2014 sketch shorts titled Vampire Lawyer and Pa-gents.

Poolman is said to be a fun-filled comedy based on a pool maintenance man named Darren Barrenman (Pine) who, one day, discovers a major crime related to water. 

