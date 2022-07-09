STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Machine Gun Kelly performs epic duet of Beyonce's iconic song 'Crazy in Love' with daughter Casie

Published: 09th July 2022

Machine Gun Kelly with daughter Casie (Photo | Machine Gun Kelly Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has proved that having a natural talent for music runs in the family after recently showcasing his daughter's rapping skills.

According to media reports, Kelly took to his Instagram handle and shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, in which the dynamic duo performed a duet of Beyonce's iconic song, 'Crazy in Love'. "parenting," he captioned the post.

In the short clip, Casie rapped a portion of Jay-Z's verse in the 2003 track, while her dad cheered her on and performed alongside her.

The father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside and showed off their skills to a couple of women surrounding them. Two women featured in the video also hyped Casie up, dancing and singing to the hit tune.

Kelly's comments section was flooded with encouraging messages, with one fan writing, "The coolest dad and kid ever."

This isn't the first time that Kelly, who shares Casie with his ex-Emma Cannon, has shown behind-the-scenes moments with his daughter.

Last month, the rocker released the documentary, 'Life in Pink', where he gave fans a rare glimpse inside his personal life, including his special bond with Casie, as per media reports.

