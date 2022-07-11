Actor Miles Teller in talks with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' sequel

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Miles Teller, who plays the son of Maverick's late best friend Goose, opposite Tom Cruise in one of the highest-grossing films of the year 'Top Gun: Maverick', revealed that he has been having conversations with Cruise around the follow-up film, reports Deadline.

The actor, quoted by Deadline, told Entertainment Tonight: "I've been having some conversations with him (Tom Cruise) about it. We'll see."

Teller added, though, the decision would inevitably be up to Cruise, who initially didn't savour the prospect of making a sequel before bestowing his legendary commitment to the film. "That would be great, but that's all up to TC," Teller said. "It's all up to Tom."

Deadline added that Cruise, meanwhile, remains hard at work on his latest Mission Impossible film. He was last seen shooting scenes in London in between trips to watch the tennis action at Wimbledon and the Rolling Stones concert at Hyde Park.