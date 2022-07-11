STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans refutes rumours about return, backs Anthony Mackie as Captain America

In 'Avengers: Endgame', Evans' Steve Rogers appears to pass the torch to Sam Wilson (Mackie) as he hands over his Captain America shield.

Published: 11th July 2022 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans as Captain America (Photo | IMDb)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Evans who is famous for his portrayal of Steve Rodgers also known as the Cap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shown his support for Anthony Mackie amid speculations about his return in the fourth 'Captain America' movie.

The Hollywood Reporter tweeted about Julius Onah being tapped to direct 'Captain America 4'.

In one of its tweets, the site posed a question if Evans would reprise his role as the titular superhero in the upcoming movie.

"It is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica (though if the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off)," read the tweet, which prompted a response from Evans himself.

"Sam Wilson is Captain America," the 41-year-old star simply wrote.

Evans made his first appearance as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America in 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger'.

He continued to portray the character in two other 'Captain America' movies and 'The Avengers' films.

In 'Avengers: Endgame', Evans' Steve Rogers appears to pass the torch to Sam Wilson or Falcon (Mackie) as he hands over his Captain America shield to the veteran United States Air Force Pararescueman.

However, Sam didn't immediately embrace his new alter ego on Disney+'s series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", on which he starred alongside Sebastian Stan.

After much self-doubt due to him questioning how "a black man (can) represent a country that does not represent him," Sam finally takes up the shield and embraces his new alter ego in the last episode of the series.

Plot details are still unknown, but Malcolm Spellman, the creator and head writer of "Winter Soldier", has been tapped to pen the script of the upcoming film with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the show. No start date has been revealed either.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chris Evans Captain America Marvel Anthony Mackie Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU Julius Onah Avengers Steve Rogers
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp