STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Christian Bale was initially reluctant about accepting his 'Thor: Love and Thunder' role

Bale, who is known for his radical body transformations, feels that he is no match to Chris Hemsworth when it comes to muscularity.

Published: 11th July 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Christian Bale (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Batman' star Christian Bale, who plays the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the recently released film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', was initially reluctant to accept the part because of the revealing clothing of the character and its muscularity, reports Entertainment Weekly.

As quoted by Entertainment Weekly, Bale told The Wrap magazine: "I did have a look briefly and said, 'He's got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that'," said the former Batman. "He was also crazy muscle bound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, 'Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string'."

Bale, who is known for his radical body transformations, feels that he is no match to Chris Hemsworth (who plays the titular character in Thor: Love and Thunder) when it comes to muscularity.

"You can't really compete with Chris (Hemsworth) when it comes to being muscular anyway," Bale told Entertainment Weekly.

His hesitation led him to brainstorm a new concept for the character with director Taika Waititi a look that was less physically intimidating and more magically menacing. Bale wanted Gorr to resemble Nosferatu or the terrifying monster in Aphex Twin's Come to Daddy video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Batman Christian Bale Thor Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp