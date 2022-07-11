Christian Bale was initially reluctant about accepting his 'Thor: Love and Thunder' role

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Batman' star Christian Bale, who plays the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the recently released film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', was initially reluctant to accept the part because of the revealing clothing of the character and its muscularity, reports Entertainment Weekly.

As quoted by Entertainment Weekly, Bale told The Wrap magazine: "I did have a look briefly and said, 'He's got a G-string on. Nobody wants to see me like that'," said the former Batman. "He was also crazy muscle bound in the comics. And I was in the middle of making another film where I was really quite skinny. I said, 'Dude, nobody wants to see me in a G-string'."

Bale, who is known for his radical body transformations, feels that he is no match to Chris Hemsworth (who plays the titular character in Thor: Love and Thunder) when it comes to muscularity.

"You can't really compete with Chris (Hemsworth) when it comes to being muscular anyway," Bale told Entertainment Weekly.

His hesitation led him to brainstorm a new concept for the character with director Taika Waititi a look that was less physically intimidating and more magically menacing. Bale wanted Gorr to resemble Nosferatu or the terrifying monster in Aphex Twin's Come to Daddy video.