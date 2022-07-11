STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I want to be able to push myself: Zendaya reveals plan to direct an episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star expressed her desire to try her hand at different elements of the film industry, including directing.

Published: 11th July 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Zendaya in a still from Euphoria(Photo | Instagram)

Zendaya in a still from 'Euphoria'. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Zendaya hopes to direct an episode of the hit teen drama 'Euphoria' next season.

The 25-year-old actress, who stars as drug addict Rue in the hit teen drama and also serves as an executive producer, has shared that she was set to helm episode six of season two, but she was needed in front of the camera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to Vogue Italia, she said: "It's funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn't have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn't able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way." However, she hinted, "So, next season probably."

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star expressed her desire to try her hand at different elements of the film industry, including directing.

She said in 2019: "I don't want to live in a box. I want to be able to push myself. I think before I was feeling too comfortable, so I want to prove to others, and myself, that I can do it."

"I just want to continue to do what I love, and that's acting," Zendaya went on to add.

She then shared that "it brings (her) joy, and as long as (she) can continue to do that and tell stories, (she)'ll be good."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zendaya Euphoria Spider Man
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp