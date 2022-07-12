Disney+ in deal with HYBE, BTS ropes two exclusive projects with streamer

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: South Korean entertainment company HYBE and the streaming platform Disney+ have entered into an agreement, which includes the global distribution of two exclusive programmes featuring K-pop superstars BTS.

The long-term collaboration will see both companies working together "to showcase creative excellence from South Korea's music and entertainment industry to the world stage", a press release stated.

Disney+ will have the rights to stream five major content titles from BTS studio HYBE, some of them are the concert film "BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage - LA", original docuseries "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star", and previously announced "In The Soop: Friendcation", an original travel reality show, which stars V of BTS among other stars of the Korean entertainment sector.

Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company, said the studio is "thrilled" to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on their global streaming services including Disney+.

"This collaboration represents our creative ambition to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service," Kam-Engle said in a statement.

Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE, said they are looking forward to this multi-year content deal with Disney.

"This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists. The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise-building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms," added Park.

According to the streamer, the collaboration will allow Disney to introduce a series of new titles from HYBE over the next few years, as the entertainment platform continues to produce high-quality content based on its music and artists IPs.

"BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage - LA" is an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film which will offer subscribers a peek into BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021.

Performing Billboard hit songs "Butter" and "Permission to Dance", this was the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person.

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, released their anthology album 'Proof' on June 10 and days later said they will be taking a break as a group to focus on solo activities.

"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star", an original docuseries, will follow the incredible journey of BTS, who enjoyed a massive fan following across the world. It will be available exclusively on Disney's streaming services next year.

"With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter," read the synopsis of the show.

"In The Soop: Friendcation", an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast of V, "Itaewon Class" star Park Seo-jun, "Parasite" star Choi Woo-shik, "Strong Girl Bong-soon" star Park Hyung-sik, and rapper Peakboy.

The programme, which will stream from July 22, features the five friends venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities.