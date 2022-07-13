STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Documentary on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial set for digital debut

The documentary will debut on NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard(Photo | AP)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: A new documentary on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial by NBC News is set to make its debut on the digital platform.

Titled 'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media', the documentary will debut on NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock, reports Variety.

As per NBC News' description for the 30-minute documentary, "The Depp vs Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions -- those who couldn't get enough and those who received more than they wanted.

"The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into a TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases."

Featured interviews in the documentary include that of Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gender violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, and People Magazine's Nigel Smith, among others.

'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media' is produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johnny Depp Amber Heard NBC News A Marriage on Trial Depp vs Heard
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp