'Only Murders in the Building'  series renewed for Season 3

By Express News Service

Mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building will return for a third season and the announcement was made by the streaming platform Hulu. The announcement comes just weeks after season two of the show premiered. The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who share an obsession for true crime podcasts.

After a suspicious death in their rich Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia, the three neighbours decide to start their own podcast about their investigation of the death, which the police declared a suicide. The series comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman are executive producers of the series along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series can also be caught on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

