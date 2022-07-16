STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All for 'The Gray Man': Dhanush thanks Anand Mahindra, posts pic with cast

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is intended to be the start of a franchise based upon Greaney's 'Gray Man' novels.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhanush with his sons on the red carpet. (Photo | Dhanush Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dhanush took to social media to share a picture of him with the cast of the Ryan Gosling-starrer 'The Gray Man', the USD 200-million action drama streaming on Netflix from July 22.

'The Gray Man', tweeted Dhanush, "premieres one week from today! For now, please enjoy this high-res photo of the gorgeous and talented cast since I know you're all gonna want to zoom in."

He also retweeted industrialist and social media commentator Anand Mahindra, who carried an action-packed clip from 'The Gray Man', and wrote: "Kudos to the producers for this inspired casting. Never envisioned @dhanushkraja as an intimidating, compact killing machine. I suspect his style will elevate all fight sequences in Indian cinema."

In response to Mahindra's praise, Dhanush wrote: "Thank you so much for the encouragement, sir."

The scene has Dhanush, who plays a sharply suited assassin named Avik San in the movie, engaged in some high-intensity, bare-knuckles action with Ryan Gosling (Court Gentry aka Sierra Six) and Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the cast of 'The Gray Man' also has Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. The film is intended to be the start of a franchise based upon Greaney's 'Gray Man' novels.

