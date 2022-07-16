Gabriel Leone on board Michael Mann’s 'Ferrari'

By Express News Service

While it is known that Michael Mann is helming the Enzo Ferrari biopic titled Ferrari, there is a new addition to the cast.

Brazillian actor Gabriel Leone has joined the cast of the film and will be essaying Alfonso De Portago, one of Ferrari’s star drivers back in the day.

The film stars Adam Driver in the titular role of the racer-turned-business magnate.

Ferrari also stars Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley in prominent roles and is set to resume filming in the first week of August in Italy.

Troy Kennedy Martin of The Italian Job-fame has adapted the script along with Mann from Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine.

Mann will also be serving as a producer through his production house, Moto Produc.

Ferrari marks his return to direction after the 2015 film, Blackhat and the pilot of the series Tokyo Vice.



