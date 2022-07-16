STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keanu Reeves to helm OTT docuseries on F1 and the Ross Brawn saga

Reeves was pictured at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, UK, where he spoke to a local racing journalist about the documentary series.

Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Keanu Reeves is working on a docuseries about Formula One for the streaming portal Disney+. This yet-to-be-titled four-part series will reportedly focus on Formula One managing director Ross Brawn, who in 2009 bought the Honda team, renamed it Brawn GP, and took it to two championship victories.

Reeves will host the series and has already been conducting interviews. Last week, Reeves was pictured at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, UK, where he spoke to a local racing journalist about the documentary series.

“We want to tell that amazing remarkable story (of Brawn). There is so much to talk about. A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it. He was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story,” he said.

“It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA (the Formula One Teams Association), and breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened,” Keanu added.

