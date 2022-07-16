STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil released online

The Resident Evil franchise started out as a Japanese survival horror video game.

Published: 16th July 2022

'Resident Evil' on Netflix.

By Express News Service

Netflix released the television adaptation of the celebrated Resident Evil franchise on 14 July. All eight episodes of the first season were released online and gathered generally mixed reviews from fans on social media. It is the first live-action adaptation of the franchise made for the small screen. An animated mini-series adaptation of the franchise titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness was released on Netflix a year ago.

The show is developed by Andrew Dabb, who had written over 45 episodes for Supernatural. The series is set in its own original story universe but it still uses the story from the original game series for its backstory and lore.

Lance Riddick plays the live-action version of the character named Albert Wesker, who features prominently in the video game series.

The Netflix adaptation has gained criticism for its lackluster writing and poor use of Resident Evil lore.

Following Resident Evil, several other video game series, including Alan Wake, Twisted Metal, Fallout, and Final Fantasy, is currently being developed into a TV series. 

The Resident Evil franchise started out as a Japanese survival horror video game. With successful film, animation, graphic novel, and audio-drama adaptations, it became the highest-grossing horror franchise to date. 

