STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Up against superheroes, 'Elvis' rocks 'n' rolls to mint record USD 170 mn globally

He added that it's gratifying to see a non-branded IP with an up-and-coming lead create not just box office noise but also result in a significant spike in other areas in today's market.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the teaser. (Photo | YouTube)

A screengrab from the teaser. (Photo | YouTube)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' has become one of the rare films without superheroes or dinosaurs to reach the USD 100 million mark at the US box office. Globally, the film has minted over USD 170 million, reports Variety.

The film was made on a lavish budget. The movie which looks at Elvis Presley's rise to become one of the hottest acts in rock 'n' roll, as well as his struggles with drugs and changing tastes, cost $85 million to produce and tens of millions more to market.

'Elvis' stars Tom Hanks as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker with relative newcomer Austin Butler in the title role. Butler, who beat out higher profile actors like Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller to land the part, has attracted Oscar buzz.

Variety adds that 'Elvis' has a good chance to bypass 'Australia' and its USD 211.8 million haul to become the second highest-grossing film of Luhrmann's career. 'The Great Gatsby', another Warner Bros. release, netted USD 355.6 million globally to rank as the director's most popular film.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros., said in a statement accessed by Variety, "We are not only pleased to cross this milestone but truly thrilled to see it happen with a film like 'Elvis'."

He added that it's gratifying to see a non-branded IP with an up-and-coming lead create not just box office noise but also result in a significant spike in other areas in today's market and especially in the summer corridor.

"With strong playability, positive word of mouth, and cross-generational multiple viewings, we expect 'Elvis' to continue to deliver and we congratulate Baz, Austin, and everyone involved in the film and the soundtrack on its ongoing success," Goldstein added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baz Luhrmann Elvis US box office Tom Hanks Austin Butler
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp