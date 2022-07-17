Home Entertainment English

Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn blueprint for 'Inception' goes viral

Published: 17th July 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Christopher Nolan (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: A picture of award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's hand-drawn plot for his complex science fiction thriller 'Inception', which was released in 2010, has taken over the internet.

The user named Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor shared the post on Twitter, which shows the plot details of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer. The post shows the hand-drawn plot map. It has some scribbles and details related to the film. 

Shapiro captioned the post: "A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan's hand drawn plot map for his film Inception."

'Inception' stars DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person's idea into a target's subconscious.

The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.

