Martin Lawrence to feature in AMC show 'Demascus' 

Published: 17th July 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood star Martin Lawrence. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Martin Lawrence has boarded the cast of series "Demascus", set up at American network AMC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence will have a recurring role in the six-episode show, which marks the actor's first TV role since the 2014 sitcom "Partners".

Headlined by actor Okieriete Onaodowan, "Demascus" follows the story of a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

The six-episode series will follow the main character through those alternate realities as well as in his everyday life.

Lawrence, who will appear in three episodes of the show, has been cast in the role of the title character's Uncle Forty.

He is a man who has seen better days and is in failing health. Despite that, he's the self-proclaimed patriarch of the family and is eager to be acknowledged as such, the official character description read.

"Demascus", created by Arvelle Chisholm, will also feature Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja'nai Paye.

Solvan "Slick" Naim is the director. Lawrence most recently starred in "Bad Boys for Life", the third part of hit action franchise "Bad Boys".

