'I really want children': Actor Chris Evans is 'laser-focused' on finding a life partner

Published: 18th July 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans

Chris Evans (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Evans says he is "laser-focused" on finding a life partner. The actor has reportedly been single since 2018 but is now ready to find someone to settle down with because a career in show business is "full of doubt."

"Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus - you know what? We're gonna do this. I'm gonna give you a good answer. Maybe (I'm) laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with," he said when speaking on 'Shondaland', reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But...even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," he elaborated.

"Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."

Chris last had a public relationship with 'Big Mouth' actress Jenny Slate, who is now married to writer Ben Shattuck.

When that relationship came to an end in 2018 after two years, the 'Captain America' star said at the time he was still in search of a wife and hoped to have children one day.

"I really want kids. Yeah, I do," he said at the time.

"I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s*** like that."

