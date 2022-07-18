Home Entertainment English

Severance-star Adam Scott joins Dakota Johnson for 'Madame Web'

After his hit drama Severance landed an Emmy nomination, Adam Scott is joining the cast of the superhero film Madame Web.

By Express News Service

After his hit drama Severance landed an Emmy nomination, Adam Scott is joining the cast of the superhero film Madame Web. According to a report by Variety, the film stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role of a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself.

It is reported that the film, produced by Sony, will be an origin story for the character, who served as an ally to Spider-Man in the Marvel comics. The rest of the cast includes Sydney Sweeney, who just received double Emmy nominations for Euphoria and The White Lotus, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps. S.J. Clarkson directs the spinoff in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script.

The report adds that following the success of Venom starring Tom Hardy as the classic Spider-Man villain, Sony began building its own cinematic universe of Spidey characters. After last year’s sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Jared Leto starred in Morbius earlier this year as the bloodsucking vampire villain, Dr Michael Morbius. Scott will star in Season 2 of Severance, which was renewed earlier this year and hauled 14 Emmy nominations, including the best drama series.

