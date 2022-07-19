Home Entertainment English

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two' commences shooting 

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment shared the news of the production start in a statement posted on the official website and also released the plotline of the sequel.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio Warner Bros has announced that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" has started filming.

Based on author Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 novel, the film is a sequel to "Dune: Part One", which was released in October 2021 to universal praise.

It followed the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

"This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the plotline read.

Chalamet as well as his co-stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista are returning for the sequel.

They are joined by newcomers, which include Austin Butler as notorious Feyd-Rautha, veteran actor Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub round out the cast. "Dune: Part Two" has a release date of October 20, 2023. Jon Spaihts is returning to co-write the script with Villeneuve, who will direct and produce the sequel.

