Like it or not, US bar offers Johnny Depp shots to male customers feeling 'unsafe'

NEW DELHI: There has been a lot of support for Johnny Depp on social media ever since he won the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Now, a bar has come out in support of Johnny. A picture of a bar's signboard is being shared on social media, in which a drink is named after Johnny Depp. Also, this drink is for male customers who are 'feeling unsafe or scared'.

"Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot," the sign reads.

The menu also lists three types of shots available- Neat, On The Rocks, and With Lime. When a customer orders a 'Neat Johnny Depp shot', he will get safely escorted out of the bar with an employee. The other two variants, 'On The Rocks' and 'With Lime' will prompt the staff to either call a cab or call the police.

The particular bar menu has insanely gone viral on social media.

"Hahahah so cool," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait to order my Johnny Depp shots," another one wrote.

Following the six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Amber Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed, in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him.

The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damages, as per People magazine.

