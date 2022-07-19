Prime Video adds The Flight Attendant, Peacemaker  

By Express News Service

Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant, and DC Super Hero series Peacemaker, are among the new slate of HBO Max content that will stream on Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform announced in a press note.

Two seasons of the Primetime Emmy-nominated dark comedy thriller The Flight Attendant premiered on July 18. Meanwhile, DC superhero series Peacemaker, created by James Gunn and starring John Cena, will stream from August 14.

Apart from these two titles, Amazon Prime has also acquired Sarah Jessica Parker’s And Just Like That...(July 28), a new chapter of the Sex and the City franchise, the new Gossip Girl (July 21), an extension of the original pop culture classic series, Doom Patrol (August 4), a drama that reimagines one of DC’s superheroes. The slate also includes dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (July 21) and science fiction drama Raised by Wolves (August 18).

