Ana de Armas: There's no need for female James Bond

LOS ANGELES: Actress Ana de Armas, who played mysterious Paloma in Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in 'No Time to Die', said she instead wants to see more substantial, deeper roles for women in the spy franchise.
She told The Sun amid calls from some for Daniel's Bond replacement to be of the opposite sex: "There's no need for a female Bond. There shouldn't be any need to steal someone else's character, you know, to take over.
"This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he's at. What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they're given a more substantial part and recognition. That's what I think is more interesting than flipping things.
Fans have been calling for a film spin-off for de Armas's 007 character Paloma, whose parting line in 'No Tim to Die' was: "Next time stay longer," reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Despite dating Tinder vice president Paul Boukadakis, 38, the actress added she has distanced herself from the online world by turning her back on Twitter and Instagram.
She said: "I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year." It makes it easier for her to avoid the selfies posted by her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, and his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 52, when they got married at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Ana dated Affleck for a year after appearing with him in the thriller 'Deep Water', released this year. Three months after they split in January 2021, Ben struck up his old romance with Jennifer. Reports said Ana ended their relationship as she didn't want to live in Los Angeles, calling it "a city that keeps you anxious".
