Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' sequel commences shoot

Published: 20th July 2022 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

The sequel to the 2021 sci-fi epic Dune starts filming today. The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the film franchise. Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has a star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, David Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgård.

The Dune film series is being adapted from Frank Herbert’s book series of the same name. Widely considered a sci-fi classic, the first Dune book was earlier adapted on screen by David Lynch in 1984. Known for its extensive world-building and futuristic setting, Dune follows Paul Atreides as he travels to a desert planet and finds himself in the middle of the socio-political issues that grip the planet and its people. 

Dune: Part One was well received by the critics and the public alike. It went on to collect Oscar Awards for best music, best production design, best film editing, and best sound design. Composer Hans Zimmer and cinematographer Greig Fraser are returning for the sequel along with most of the cast from the original. Joining the original cast are Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, playing key characters from the book. The film is currently slated to release on 17 November 2023.

