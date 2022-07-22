Home Entertainment English

Shooting begins for Bridgerton season 3

The new season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

By Express News Service

Season three of Netflix’s period romantic drama Bridgerton has gone on floors, the streaming platform announced.

The new season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). In addition to the existing cast, the show will also feature three new actors, Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon.

While Francis plays a charismatic who attracts matriarchs of the town, reports suggest that Philips play a Lord with unusual interest. Focusing on the lives of Penelope and Colin, Bridgerton season three will explore the couple’s lives and how Penelope tries to live a double life as Lady Whistedown, while Colin trying to get more friendlier with Penelope.

