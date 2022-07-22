Home Entertainment English

'The Batman' to premiere on Prime Video, check out date 

'The Batman' was released in Indian theatres on March 4. On Prime Video, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published: 22nd July 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Batman' trailer. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

A still from 'The Batman' trailer. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: British star Robert Pattinson-led superhero movie "The Batman" will start streaming on Prime Video from July 27.

Written and directed by Matt Reeves, known for helming 'Planet of the Apes' movies, the Warner Bros movie was Pattinson's first outing as the undercover alias of Gotham city Bruce Wayne aka The Batman.

The film, based on DC characters, features Colin Farrell as Oswald Oz Cobblepot aka Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

ALSO READ | Madhavan's 'Rocketry' to premiere on Prime Video on July 26

'The Batman' was released in Indian theatres on March 4. On Prime Video, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Batman Robert Pattinson Prime Video Hollywood movies
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp