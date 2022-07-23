Actor Bradley Cooper to return as Rocket Racoon for Disney+ series 'I Am Groot'
Actor Bradley Cooper who previously voiced Rocket Racoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films is returning for a spin-off show titled 'I Am Groot'. The actor was previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe voicing Rocket Racoon, which was brought to life through a combination of VFX and animatronics.
The Disney+Hotstar show, a series of short stories based on the adventures of the tree-like alien creature Groot, is set to premiere on 10 August 2022. Cooper voices an intelligent, talking raccoon-like creature who specialises in creating explosives.