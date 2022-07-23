Apple TV+ orders fourth season of 'For All Mankind' 

Home Entertainment English

Published: 23rd July 2022

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming service Apple TV+ has renewed space drama show "For All Mankind" for a fourth season.

The streamer made the announcement during the show's Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Friday. Production on the fourth season will start next month, Apple TV+ said in a press release.

Created by Ronald D Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, "For All Mankind" is set in an alternate history where the Soviet Union was the first country to put a person on the moon and the space race never ended.

The show features an ensemble cast of Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi.

The show's third season, which debuted on Apple TV+ on June 10, jumped ahead in time to the early 1990s, with NASA, the Soviets and an unexpected new player in the space race setting their sights on sending humans to Mars.

"For All Mankind" is produced by Sony Pictures Television. 

