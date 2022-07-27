Fantasy epic Eragon to get live-action series adaptation 

By Express News Service

The celebrated fantasy novel Eragon, written by Christopher Paolini, is getting a live-action series adaptation at Disney+. Eragon is the first book in a four-book series called The Inheritance Cycle. The young-adult fantasy books are set in a fictional realm called Alagaesia, populated by dragons, elves, dwarves, and magic.

Sources report that author Paolini is attached as a co-writer while Bert Salke will executive produce the series under his Co-Lab 21 banner. The Inheritance Cycle started with Eragon, which was published in 2002, followed by Eldest and Brisingr, before ending the series with Inheritance in 2011.

Eragon earlier received a feature-length adaptation in 2006 starring Ed Speleers as the eponymous Eragon along with Jeremy Irons, Garrett Hedlund, Rachel Weisz, and Sienna Guillory. Directed by Stefen Fangmeier, the film received a lukewarm response and was widely panned by critics and fans of the books.

The film ended any plans of extending the franchise with further adaptations of the Inheritance novels. The studio executives are tight-lipped about the project before confirming names for the project. As a result, details regarding the cast, release date, and showrunners are yet to emerge.

