Marvel taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year's Marvel hit "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", has been roped in by the studio to direct "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty".

The announcement comes days after studio head Kevin Feige announced two new Avengers films, the other being "Secret Wars", at the San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios will now look to add a writer to the project as meetings are currently underway.

The film, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit "Avengers: Endgame", will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe's new main villain to be played by Jonathan Majors.

Cretton, also known for films such as "Short Term 12" and "Just Mercy", has an overall deal with Marvel that he signed post "Shang-Chi" success.

He is also working on a sequel to "Shang-Chi". "The Kang Dynasty" is slated to be released on May 2, 2025, with "Secret Wars" arriving on November 7, 2025.

The two Avenger movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU. The November release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will wrap up Phase 4.

Marvel has also confirmed that Bassam Tariq is directing "Blade", Julius Onah is directing "Captain America: New World Order" with Anthony Mackie in the title role, and Jake Schreier is directing "Thunderbolts".

