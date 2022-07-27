Sarah Paulson to star in 'Dust'

By Express News Service

Sarah Paulson, the American actor, is all set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film Dust. According to Deadline, Will Joines and Karie Course are directing the film. “Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. The film follows a woman, who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family. For Searchlight, Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, which received an Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene, reports Deadline.