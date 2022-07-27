Home Entertainment English

'Shang-Chi' director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

The follow-up, 'Avengers: Secret Wars', is due to open just six months later, on November 7, 2025. No director has been announced for that film.

Published: 27th July 2022 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

The poster of 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' (Photo | Marvel)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton will be seen helming 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty', a representative for Marvel Studios confirmed.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced 'The Kang Dynasty' during the company's wide-ranging presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, as part one of the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga -similar to how 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' concluded the Infinity Saga, reports Variety.

Unlike those films, which were filmed and directed back-to-back by MCU veterans Anthony and Joe Russo, Cretton will only be directing 'The Kang Dynasty', which is set to debut on May 2, 2025.

The follow-up, 'Avengers: Secret Wars', is due to open just six months later, on November 7, 2025. No director has been announced for that film.

While there have been no screenwriter or casting announcements for 'The Kang Dynasty' either, the title makes clear that Jonathan Majors' 'Kang the Conqueror' who will be first introduced in 2023's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', will play a central role in the film.

As his name suggests, Kang did indeed successfully conquer Earth in a Marvel comics run in the early 2000s, until the Avengers defeated him.

'Shang-Chi' was the first Marvel Studios film to get an exclusive theatrical release following the Covid pandemic shutdown, earning $432 million worldwide amid rolling shutdowns during the spread of the delta variant.

Prior to that film, Cretton was best known as the director of the deeply felt 2013 indie drama 'Short Term 12', which helped to launch the career of its star Brie Larson all the way to playing Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Larson has since appeared in all of Cretton's movies, starring in the 2017 biographical drama 'The Glass Castle', and co-starring with Michael B. Jordan, also an MCU veteran, in Warner Bros.' 2019 historical drama 'Just Mercy'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shang Chi Shang Chi The Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton Marvel Marvel Studios MCU The Kang Dynasty
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp