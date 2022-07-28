Home Entertainment English

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon  slated for 2023 release

Despite wrapping up the shoot in September 2021, the film won’t be ready in time for this Oscar season, according to reports.

Published: 28th July 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the flower moon. (Photo | Twitter)



By Express News Service

Martin Scorsese’s western drama Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will be hitting the screens in 2023. 

Despite wrapping up the shoot in September 2021, the film won’t be ready in time for this Oscar season, according to reports. Instead, it’s now rumoured to be eyeing a big 2023 festival debut at Cannes, Venice or another event.

Following this premiere, the film will get a full theatrical release through Paramount. Eric Roth’s script is adapted from the best-selling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann.

