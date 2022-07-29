Home Entertainment English

Actor Ben Affleck to reprise his Batman role for 'Aquaman' sequel

Titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", the sequel will be directed by James Wan from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Published: 29th July 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role of superhero Batman in Warner Bros' upcoming "Aquaman" sequel.

Franchise star Jason Momoa shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

"Reunited bruce and arthur," Momoa wrote alongside a photograph of him and Affleck. 

"Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," he added.

Titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", the sequel will be directed by James Wan from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The film also stars the actors Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park.

Plot details are under wraps.

Affleck last appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2017's superhero mashup "Justice League".

He has also appeared as the Caped Crusader in "Suicide Squad" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice". Both the films released in 2016.

Momoa played Aquaman in "Batman v Superman" and "Justice League".

