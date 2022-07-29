Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra to direct 'Carry On'

Home Entertainment English

Carry On  is reportedly an action-packed holiday thriller set during a Christmas Day 

Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra will be helming a holiday action thriller currently titled Carry On. The film is the first production to come from the agreement Amblin Entertainment signed with Netflix in June 2021, and Kingsman-fame Taron Egerton is set to star in the film.

The screenplay of the film is written over eight years ago by film, comic, and video game author T.J. Fixman, and enhanced by Logan screenplay writer Michael Green, Carry On is reportedly an action-packed holiday thriller.

A typical hectic Christmas Day at the airport turns into a nightmare for TSA agent Ethan Kopek (Egerton) who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveller who somehow has information they’re holding over the agent’s head to allow the package to pass through security.

Reportedly, Egerton felt a personal connection to the script despite having a number of offers. Producer of action films like 2022’s The Batman with Robert Pattinson and Joseph Kosinski’s Oblivion, Dylan Clark will be backing the project with Amblin Entertainment’s president of production Holly Bario. There are no further details regarding the cast, plot, or release date of 'Carry On'. 
 

