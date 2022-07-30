Ben Affleck’s return in Aquaman sequel confirmed by Jason Momoa

By Express News Service

Actor Jason Momoa made a revelation that Ben Affleck will appear onscreen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the upcoming sequel of Aquaman film, as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Making the revelation on Instagram, Momoa wrote, “REUNITED bruce and Arthur. Love u and miss u Ben. WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha.”

Momoa also posted a couple of photos and videos during the studio tour on his Instagram. However, it is to be noted that it is not yet confirmed how Ben Affleck’s character will be woven into the Aquaman storyline and if both Bruce Wayne and Batman characters will appear in the film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Momoa has also co-written the story for the sequel. The film went on floors in June 2021 and was wrapped up in January. Apart from Jason and Ben, others part of the cast are Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman. The film is set to release theatrically on March 17, 2023.

