Mandy Moore to have unmedicated delivery of second child due to rare blood condition

Published: 31st July 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mandy Moore

Singer Mandy Moore (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Mandy Moore recently shared that, this fall, she will be having an unmedicated delivery of her second child due to a rare blood condition.

According to Fox News, Moore opened up about going without an epidural during birth due to her diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

"My platelets are too low for an epidural. It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again," Moore shared in an interview with 'Today Parents'.

She continued, "I wish medication was an option -- just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, already share their 17-month-old son August, who she delivered unmedicated.

The singer also shared that her lack of sleep and busy schedule worried her regarding her unborn son's health. This is why she decided to end her 'In Real Life' tour early. "I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth," she said as per Fox News.

Moore took to Instagram last month and said that being on tour while pregnant was "too challenging."

"Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022," Moore wrote.

She added, "It has been an honour and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn't pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are travelling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed."

