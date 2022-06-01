STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maisie Williams says she would do Bollywood movie if it has 'singing and dancing'

NEW DELHI: "Game of Thrones" alum Maisie Williams has never been to India but she is a fan of Indian food and would love to do a Bollywood movie.

The actor, who became a global sensation with her role of Arya Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones", sat down with fellow British star Thomas Brodie-Sangster to discuss all things India as part of a promotional video for their latest series "Pistols".

Williams, 25, said that she loves Indian food after she got introduced to it through an Indian who used to stay in the same building few years ago.

"I've never been to India, so the best Indian food I've had has been here in the UK. I used to live above an Indian and I would get food from there every single night from my way to home for probably like six to eight months," the actor said in the video, posted on the official YouTube page of streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

"I was at a dance college at the time and was burning a lot of energy. I could not get away doing that now but it was so delicious and the best Indian food that I had," she added.

Brodie-Sangster, who also featured in "Game of Thrones", recalled his recent trip to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he had delicious "garlic naan with fresh ghee" at a local restaurant.

"Jaipur was very cool, it's the pink city. I'd like to see Goa and explore the South (India) bit more, or Mumbai, Bombay. Danny (Boyle) spent a lot of time there and he said that was amazing," the 32-year-old actor added.

Asked whether she has seen a Bollywood movie, Williams said she hasn't but would love to be a part of one if it has "singing and dancing".

"I haven't had the pleasure to watch any Bollywood film yet, but I would love to be part of one with a good script, singing and dancing," the actor said.

Williams and Brodie-Sangster's latest series is the Danny Boyle-directed "Pistol", about the British punk rock band Sex Pistols, which was formed in 1975.

Based on Steve Jones' 2017 memoir "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol", the series tells the story of the iconic band's tumultuous journey to punk stardom, how the band came together and how they changed the music business.

The series, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has been created by "Moulin Rouge!" writer Craig Pearce.

It features Williams as punk icon Jordan, whose real name was Pamela Rooke, and Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

