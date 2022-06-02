STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jackie replaces Stephanie Beatriz in History Of Evil

Actor Jackie Cruz has replaced Stephanie Beatriz as co-lead in the upcoming horror-thriller History of Evil.

Published: 02nd June 2022

Actor Jackie Cruz. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Jackie Cruz has replaced Stephanie Beatriz as co-lead in the upcoming horror-thriller History of Evil. Cruz is set to play the lead in the film alongside Paul Wesley. It was reported that Beatriz exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The plot of History of Evil follows the story of a family running to flee from an immoral system and state. However, things take a drastically horrific turn as they take shelter in a house with an ‘evil’ history.

The film is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Bo Mirhosseni, known for writing and directing the short films Lovely Day and Glue; he has also directed several music videos. Producers of the film include XYZ Films’, Two & Two Pictures, and Jake Siegel. There is no release date for the film yet.
 

