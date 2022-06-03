STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amber Heard to appeal jury verdict; attorney says verdict influenced by social media

When asked if social media impacted the jury, Bredehoft replied: "Absolutely. Jurors [weren't supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]?

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

US actor Amber Heard during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

Hollywood actor Amber Heard during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court. (Photo |AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard's attorney in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, opened up about the verdict in a no-hold-barred conversation with Savannah Guthrie on the NBC network's 'Today' show.

She said Heard will "absolutely" want to appeal the jury's decision that was in favour of Depp. "She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft added, according to 'Variety'.

"She was demonised here," Bredehoft added about Heard. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren't allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment."

The attorney was referring to the libel case Depp lost in the United Kingdom. The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sued the popular British red-top tabloid, 'The Sun', for calling him a "wife beater" but lost the case.

Bredehoft also shared her belief that the vitriol Heard received on social media during the course of the high-profile trial most likely impacted the jury, reports 'Variety'. Social media was largely on Depp's side, according to the attorney, as was evident from the viral TikTok trend in which users widely mocked Heard's testimonies.

When asked if social media impacted the jury, Bredehoft replied: "Absolutely. Jurors [weren't supposed to be looking at social media], but how can you not [be aware]? They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn't have been influenced."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amber Heard Johnny Depp NBC Jury Social media
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp