Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck to release album together in July

LONDON: English rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced that he'll be releasing a new album with Johnny Depp next month, reports 'Variety'.
The album will mark Depp's first major project released since the end of his highly-publicised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp bowed to the crowd when Beck made the announcement at the English city of Gateshead.
"I'm gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck told the crowd about Depp (via Stereogum). "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."
Depp joined Beck onstage at the concert for a six-song set that reportedly included covers of Dennis Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix and Killing Joke, according to 'Variety'.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has joined Beck on a string of recent concert appearances in the United Kingdom. Depp performed with Beck at London's Royal Albert Hall a couple of days before the verdict was announced in the defamation trial.
Beck has three more concerts lined up, but it is not immediately clear if Depp will continue to perform alongside him.
LONDON: English rock guitarist Jeff Beck has announced that he'll be releasing a new album with Johnny Depp next month, reports 'Variety'.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Traffic constable shifted out for slapping food delivery man in Tamil Nadu
Rajasthan High Court cancels LDC exam amid doubts of rigging
Four senior Punjab Congress leaders join BJP
Centre admitted in court Satyendar Jain not an 'accused', claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Shameful act to attack a judge: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar takes on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee again