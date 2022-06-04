Natasha Lyonne's Peacock series 'Poker Face' adds Lil Rel Howery 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Free Guy" star Lil Rel Howery has joined the cast of Natasha Lyonne-led series "Poker Face", set up at streaming service Peacock.

The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as 'Looper', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Knives Out'.

Plot details for the series have been kept under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne's character working to solve different murders in each episode.

According to Deadline, Howery boarded the project along with actor Dascha Polanco of "Orange Is The New Black" fame.

They join Lyonne as well as actors Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castaneda in the series.

Johnson, who is also the writer and director of 'Poker Face', will executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company's television president Nena Rodrigue.

Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures.

The company's Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Howery most recently starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in "Free Guy" and is known for featuring in movies like "Bird Box", Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and "Judas and The Black Messiah".