STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Natasha Lyonne's Peacock series 'Poker Face' adds Lil Rel Howery 

The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as 'Looper', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Knives Out'.

Published: 04th June 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Natasha Lyonne

Hollywood actress Natasha Lyonne (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Free Guy" star Lil Rel Howery has joined the cast of Natasha Lyonne-led series "Poker Face", set up at streaming service Peacock.

The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as 'Looper', 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Knives Out'.

Plot details for the series have been kept under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne's character working to solve different murders in each episode.

According to Deadline, Howery boarded the project along with actor Dascha Polanco of "Orange Is The New Black" fame.

They join Lyonne as well as actors Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castaneda in the series.

Johnson, who is also the writer and director of 'Poker Face', will executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company's television president Nena Rodrigue.

Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures.

The company's Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Howery most recently starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in "Free Guy" and is known for featuring in movies like "Bird Box", Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and "Judas and The Black Messiah".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lil Rel Howery Natasha Lyonne Poker Face
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp