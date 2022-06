By Express News Service

The Serpent actor Tahar Rahim, who played Charles Sobhraj will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film Madame Web. The film is one of the films on the Sony slate, and Rahim’s role is currently kept under the wraps by the makers.

Also on board, Madame Web, are Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced for director SJ Clarkson. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless pen the screenplay, with Kerem Sanga also reportedly penning a previous draft.