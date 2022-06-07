'Deadpool 3' writer says the film will not be 'Disney-fied' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Deadpool 3" writer Rhett Reese has promised the fans of the foul-mouthed superhero that the upcoming film will not be "Disney-fied" and they will stay true to the tone of the previous two movies.

"Deadpool 3" marks Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' return as the titular superhero with his "The Adam Project" helmer Shawn Levy attached to direct.

The upcoming third instalment of the 'Deadpool' franchise will be the first made under Disney, which acquired Fox in 2019, following the success of the two R-rated(not suitable to be seen by children) 'Deadpool' movies.

"It's these (Disney) people and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel's been incredibly supportive. They are going to let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It's not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, You know, that's too far,' that could happen, but to this point, it's been nothing but support," Reese, who is co-writing the film with and Paul Wernick, told The Playlist.

The writer said "Deadpool" franchise was always supposed to be R-rated and they will continue to work on the script along those lines.

"They're not going to mess with the tone. I mean, I'd never say never, I guess there's an outside chance, but we've always been told it can be R-(rated) and we're proceeding as if it's R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don't think that'll change."

"And we're gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We're not, this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool. So they're awesome, and now it's up to us to come through and justify that faith," he added.

No release date has been finalised for 'Deadpool 3'.