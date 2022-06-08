STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Fargo Season 5 adds Jon Hamm, Juno Temple

According to FX, the latest iteration of the show will take place in 2019 and asks a twisted question, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”.

Published: 08th June 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jon Hamm. (File Photo)

Jon Hamm. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

After officially announcing the fifth season of Fargo in February, FX, the studio behind the show, has now revealed the lead cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be headling the crime comedy series.

While details related to their characters remain under wraps, Variety reports that Jon Hamm will be essaying a character named Roy, while Temple and Leigh will play Dot and Lorraine, respectively.

According to FX, the latest iteration of the show will take place in 2019 and asks a twisted question, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

The fourth season of the show starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Jack Huston.  Created by Noah Hawley, more details about the show are expected to be unveiled shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fargo FX Jennifer Jason Leigh
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp