Fargo Season 5 adds Jon Hamm, Juno Temple

By Express News Service

After officially announcing the fifth season of Fargo in February, FX, the studio behind the show, has now revealed the lead cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be headling the crime comedy series.

While details related to their characters remain under wraps, Variety reports that Jon Hamm will be essaying a character named Roy, while Temple and Leigh will play Dot and Lorraine, respectively.

According to FX, the latest iteration of the show will take place in 2019 and asks a twisted question, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

The fourth season of the show starred Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Jack Huston. Created by Noah Hawley, more details about the show are expected to be unveiled shortly.