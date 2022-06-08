STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Most sincere, weirdest blockbuster': Doctor Strange writer C Robert Cargill bowled over 'RRR'

The film, which had clocked more than Rs 1000 cr the global box office, has been getting a wider international acclaim ever since its Netflix premiere in May.

Published: 08th June 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

American screenwriter C Robert Cargill (L) and a still from 'RRR'

American screenwriter C Robert Cargill (L) and a still from 'RRR'. (Photo| IMDb and Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: American screenwriter C Robert Cargill, known for penning Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer "Doctor Strange", has called filmmaker SS Rajamouli's "RRR" the "craziest" blockbuster he has ever seen. Released in March, "RRR" opened to a thundering response at the box office with many lauding Rajamouli's fantastical vision and grand mounting of a story of two friends.

The film, which had clocked more than Rs 1000 cr the global box office, has been getting a wider international acclaim ever since its Netflix premiere in May. Cargill, whose other screenwriting credits include supernatural films like "Sinister" and "The Black Phone", took to Twitter and wrote he was happy to be a part of the "cult" that is "RRR".

"Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of 'RRR' (Rise Roar Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week," his tweet, which had more than 15,000 likes, read.

"RRR" is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after "Baahubali: The Beginning" and its sequel, "Baahubali: The Conclusion". The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.

