Ted Lasso  to conclude with third season

Fans of the beloved Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, have a bitter piece of news to swallow.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

still from Ted Lasso. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The show and the affable coach might be waving goodbye with its third season. In a recent interview, actor-writer Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, has revealed that the upcoming season is being written to give closure to the show. 

It’s no surprise considering the show’s star and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis had said last year that he sees the possibility of the show ending with its third season. Sudeikis, however, had hinted that if the opportunity and fitting ideas arise, he would be open to taking the story forward. Goldstein’s recent comments now indicate that the team is sticking to their idea of ending the show with season three.

The first season of the Ted Lasso premiered in August 2020 and was highly praised, swiftly emerging as a popular Apple TV+ title, aiding the streamer in amassing a subscriber base. The second season premiered in July last year and the filming of the third season is underway and is set to premiere later in 2022.  The show also stars Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, and Brendan Hunt in prominent roles.
 

