Animated 'Ghostbusters' movie in the works 

The new animated film is based on "Ghosbusters" IP and is being developed by Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation.

Published: 09th June 2022 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 12:38 PM

Ghostbusters team. (Photo | Twitter, @SonyAnimation)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Ghostbusters" franchise is expanding its universe with the announcement of an animated film that is currently in development.

The sequel to "C" is also returning to the original film's home in New York City, reported C.

Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps' Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan made several announcements as part of Ghostbusters Day, the annual celebration of the first "Ghostbusters" film's release on June 8, 1984.

The new animated film is based on "Ghosbusters" IP and is being developed by Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation. Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska are set to direct, with Brenda Hsueh set to write.

During their presentation on Ghostbusters Day, Reitman and Kenan also confirmed that the sequel to their 2021 film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will return to the story's original home in New York City.

