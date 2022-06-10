Anthony Hopkins on board Zack Snyder’s next film 'Rebel Moon'

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Zack Snyder is directing a sci-fi fantasy actioner titled 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix. It has now been reported that Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of the film. Hopkins is the latest addition to the ensemble cast led featuring Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher in prominent roles.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor will be voicing Jimmy, ‘an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King’. Other cast members include Cary Elwes, Stuart Martin, Corey Stoll, Alfonso Herrera, Michiel Huisman, Cleopatra Coleman, Ed Skrein, Rhian Rees, Fra Fee, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang and Staz Nair.

Rebel Moon is said to happen in a peaceful colony out in the distant parts of space. When the colony’s existence is threatened by an evil and powerful ruler, they send a young woman to get help from the warriors of the neighbouring planets.The film is the first to come from a first-look deal signed by Snyder’s production company, The Stone Quarry Productions, with Netflix. The film is yet to get a premiere date.