Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Quinn join court drama Miranda’s Victim

Michelle Danner’s court drama Miranda’s Victim cast has expanded. The Resident actor Emily VanCamp will headline the project which also has actors like Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, Brent Sexton, and Josh Bowman. Together, they’ll join the film’s lead Abigail Breslin along with the previously announced ensemble of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan, and Taryn Manning.

Miranda’s Victim is a true-crime drama that revisits the case that led to the formation of what is now known as the Miranda Rights. Trish Weir (Breslin) was the victim of the case whose life was demolished after being kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda in 1963.

Quinn is set to co-star opposite Breslin as the titular criminal Miranda while VanCamp will appear as Trish’s sister Ann who supported her during the trial. Murciano, Sexton, and Bowman will be playing Detective Cooley, Sergeant Nalis, and Trish’s unknowing husband Charles respectively.

George Kolber and J. Craig Stiles wrote the film and it is directed by Danner, who is best known of late for her film The Runner. Apart from directing the film, Danner also produces with Kolber, Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger, and Alexandra Guarnieri. Production is currently underway on Miranda’s Victim in New Jersey.